Celtics continue to unload salary in latest trade with Brooklyn

Dec 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Josh Minott (8) reacts after making a three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images



The Boston Celtics clearly have a goal in mind as the trade deadline rapidly approaches — get under the luxury tax. Their latest move is another indicator as the Celtics have traded Josh Minott to Brooklyn for a return not yet specified.

Minott was acquired by Brad Stevens earlier this summer from Minnesota, and in the early stages of the season appeared to have a chance to be a key contributor in Joe Mazzulla’s lineup. Ultimately that never came to fruition as after playing in 33 games as a Celtic, he only suited up in five since Christmas.

Minott did deal with an ankle sprain post-Christmas that kept him out for 10 games and he never recovered his spot in the lineup. The forward showed flashes through the first two months of the year, and he even appeared to jump players like Jordan Walsh and Baylor Scheierman in the lineup.

This is the second of two moves Stevens has made so far today in what looks to be an attempt to duck under the tax apron, with Chris Boucher being shipped out to Utah on Thursday morning.