Bruins make roster move at Olympic break

Feb 4, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; ]Boston Bruins center Matthew Poitras (51) moves the puck against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins snuck in one final roster move ahead of the club's Olympic break following Wednesday's shootout loss to the Panthers, with Matt Poitras reassigned to AHL Providence.

Boston's decision to return Poitras down to the minors comes after what was a three-game run that featured a goal, seven shots, and wins in four of his 12 faceoffs while staying at center for the Bruins.

The latest NHL look for the 21-year-old Poitras came as a result of the club finding themselves down Elias Lindholm to an upper-body ailment. The club's center depth took an additional hit upon his arrival, too, as Pavel Zacha was lost to injury in Poitras' season debut. And when neither Lindholm nor Zacha traveled down to Florida for the club's two-game road swing to close out their pre-Olympic slate, Poitras' stay was extended beyond a potential one-and-done in Boston last week.

Poitras centered a line featuring Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic on the wings during Boston's two-game road trip through Florida, and scored his goal in the club's Stadium Series loss to Tampa Bay.

It's worth noting that the AHL will not go on an Olympic break like the NHL, meaning that this could be a move made merely to make sure that Poitras is able to stay in game shape while the NHL is on pause.

Of course, if Lindholm and Zacha are both healthy for the Olympics (both are representing their countries in this year's games) and upon their arrival back to Boston, Poitras will likely remain in Providence.