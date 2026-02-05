Adam Vinatieri takes his place among the all-time greats in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots kicker (4) ADAM VINATIERI celebrates after kicking a 48 yard field goal as time expired to win Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams at the Superdome 20-17.

The New England Patriots will be represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. During Thursday night’s NFL Honors, longtime kicker Adam Vinatieri was announced as a member of the five-person class.

Vinatieri, often considered the greatest kicker in the history of the sport, gets in on his second ballot. He was a finalist last year.

Starting in 1996, Vinatieri spent the first 10 years of his 24-year NFL career in New England. Not only was he one of the best kickers in the league during that time but he hit some of the biggest and toughest kicks in league history. That list is highlighted by the game-tying 45-yard field goal in a snowstorm in the 2001 Divisional Round - AKA the Snow Bowl - and game-winning kicks in Super Bowl XXXVI and XXXVIII.

After his time with the Patriots Vinatieri played 14 more seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He won his fourth career Super Bowl and an additional All-Pro during that time.

Upon retiring, Vinatieri was and still is the NFL’s all-time leader in points scored with 2,673. That cleared the previous record-holder - Hall of Famer Morten Andersen - by more than 100.

Vinatieri will be inducted alongside Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, and Roger Craig. The induction ceremony is held in August at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.