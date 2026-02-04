Red Sox add infield help with latest signing

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) in the eleventh inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Red Sox continue to add to its roster ahead of the beginning of Spring Training, it just might not be the flashy move fans are looking for.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year contract.

Kiner-Falefa has been a bit of a journeyman during his eight year career in the big leagues, primarily slotting in at shortstop. The righty can fill in throughout the infield, and with Trevor Story most likely being the returning shortstop, Kiner-Falefa will probably fit in at third and second.

In 2025, Kiner-Falefa played 138 games, hitting .262 and only mustering two home runs. He’s clearly not a batter that’s going to produce a whole lot of offense for Boston.