Patriots release first injury report ahead of Super Bowl

New England has released its Wednesday injury report ahead of Super Bowl LX against Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

The highlight of the injury report of course is the status of Drake Maye, and it appears the quarterback is trending in the right direction after missing last Friday's practice with an illness and shoulder.

Maye was a full participant in Wednesday's session.

Offensive lineman Joshua Farmer (hamstring) was also a full participant.

As for who was limited, linebacker Harold Landry (knee) was limited but appears to be trending in a better direction after missing the AFC Championship. Landry has been battling a knee issue for most of the season, but was able to get on the field in the Patriots' first two playoff victories.

Offensive lineman Thayer Mumford Jr. also appeared as limited on the injury report.

Linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) was the only Patriot who did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Spillane did say he was "100% confident" he would be good to go on Sunday, and his participation in practice the rest of the week should point to whether that is just wishful thinking.