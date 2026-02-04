NFL insider hints at elite pass rusher wanting to join Patriots

Whether they win or lose the Super Bowl this Sunday, the Patriots will be in the market for an edge rusher in the off-season, preferably one that can make an impact by himself. It sounds like there's at least one big name that would be interested in assuming that role.

That would be the Raiders' Maxx Crosby, who, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, is legitimately interested in playing for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots. Russini said as much during an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand at Radio Row in San Francisco.

"Maxx Crosby doesn't seem too happy in Las Vegas; is he going to ask for [a trade] officially and ask out?" Russini said. "I can tell you, I know he wants to play for Mike Vrabel. He's told me before."

Crosby's production dipped by his standard in 2025. His 9.6% individual pressure rate was merely 40th among all qualifying defensive linemen at Next Gen Stats. His missed tackle rate also jumped to 11.0%, after 6.3% in the 2024 campaign. He did manage double-digit sacks (10) for the fourth time in seven NFL seasons, despite playing only 15 games.

The real obstacle to acquiring Crosby would be his contract. He's signed for the next four seasons at an average annual salary of $28.2 million. The Patriots could certainly afford it, whether on the cap or on their cash budget. But they also have to account for Drake Maye, who if he continues to play at the level he played in 2025, will be in line to become the highest-paid player in the NFL, perhaps ever. Not to mention, cornerback Christian Gonzalez will first be eligible for an extension after the season.