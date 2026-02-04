Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms doesn’t like Patriots chances in Super Bowl

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s become pretty clear at the midway point of Super Bowl week that the Patriots are the underdogs as they prepare to take on Seattle. Not only are the sports books liking the Seahawks but many of the national media view them as a level above New England.

That’s not the first time it's happened this season though.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak and Bertrand to share his thoughts on the game, and like many in the media, he’s “leaning Seattle.”

“I haven’t made my official pick, but I’m not going to lie, I’m leaning Seattle,” Simms said. “I wouldn’t want to put money on it.”

Simms believes that the Seahawks’ roster is more talented than New England’s, and on paper he’s not necessarily wrong. With a premier receiver in Jaxson Smith-Njigba lining up on the outside and edge rushers in Leonard Williams and Demarcus Lawrence on the other side, Seattle does have an edge name-wise.

But Simms also believes you have to factor in what Mike Vrabel provides on the sidelines.

“Where I want to favor the Seahawks because I think they have a little more of a talented football team,” Simms said. “There also is the experience of (New England’s) coaching staff and Vrabel’s ability to manage big games and do things unforeseen that are really special.”

The analyst called back to the fourth-and-one play during the AFC Championship when the Patriots defense came out in a formation that threw Denver off-kilter, resulting in a turnover on downs.

“That’s where Vrabel’s special right?” Simms said. “They played Tampa 2 on fourth-and-one, teams don’t do that. That caught Sean Payton by surprise.”

Simms also had some thoughts on Drake Maye’s declining performance throughout the postseason — and he doesn’t think it all has to do with his right shoulder. The former NFL quarterback is starting to see some bad habits that Maye showed in college pop back up again.

“I know they played good defenses, but the throwing has been off,” Simms said. “Some of the things I saw in college, I’ve been seeing a little lately to be like, ‘Okay, wait, wait. We got to get back out of that.That's not the way you're going to get it done.’”

Fortunately for Maye, Simms does believe that he should have an easier time facing the Seahawks defense compared to what he saw a couple weeks ago against Houston.