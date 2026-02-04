LISTEN LIVE

Marco Sturm defends Charlie McAvoy after ‘brutal’ hit by Panthers’ Vilmanis

The Bruins were none too pleased with the ‘brutal’ hit that took Charlie McAvoy out of action for a chunk of Wednesday’s game in Sunrise.

Ty Anderson
Feb 4, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) is looked at by a trainer after an apparent injury against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) is looked at by a trainer after an apparent injury against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When Charlie McAvoy went down on an ugly-looking hit by Panthers fourth liner Sandis Vilmanis, the Bruins jumped into action.

They didn't jump as high as Vilmanis jumped to crack McAvoy in the head, of course, but they tried their best to get at him.

The Bruins' efforts were enough for the on-ice officials to deem that the Bruins would not get a power-play out of the incident, and would instead play four-on-four hockey. That quickly, and somehow, turned into a Florida power play when Bruins head coach Marco Sturm let the officials hear it after that decision. And after the game, Sturm wasn't done.

“It was a brutal hit," Sturm said postgame. "And everyone saw it. Obviously, I have the opportunity to look at the replay, too, and to come out with a four-on-four like that… I just didn’t understand it. That’s all.

"I’m here to protect my guys, especially Charlie. And if you target his head, which was clear to see, that just pisses me off."

Not that the rivalry between these teams needed even more escalation, but it certainly got it with this hit. Now, McAvoy would return to the game in the second period without any visible limitations.

Vilmanis, however, would not. And his hit on McAvoy would be the last (and only) thing he did in this contest. By the third period, the Panthers had officially ruled him out due to an upper-body injury.

Had he returned, though, you had a feeling someone would've come calling for him. Instead, the Bruins had to settle for AJ Greer, who dropped the gloves with Boston's Tanner Jeannot late in the period.

The Bruins and Panthers will meet again on Apr. 2 in Sunrise.


boston bruinscharlie mcavoyflorida panthersmarco sturm
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Feb 4, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; ]Boston Bruins center Matthew Poitras (51) moves the puck against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
NHLBruins make roster move at Olympic breakTy Anderson
Bruins fight back for point, but fall to Panthers in shootout
NHLBruins fight back for point, but fall to Panthers in shootoutTy Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 21: Tanner Jeannot #84 of the Boston Bruins defends A.J. Greer #10 of the Florida Panthers during the second period at TD Garden on October 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NHLBruins come into Sunrise with chance to bury hated PanthersTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect