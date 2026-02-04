Marco Sturm defends Charlie McAvoy after ‘brutal’ hit by Panthers’ Vilmanis

Feb 4, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) is looked at by a trainer after an apparent injury against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When Charlie McAvoy went down on an ugly-looking hit by Panthers fourth liner Sandis Vilmanis, the Bruins jumped into action.

They didn't jump as high as Vilmanis jumped to crack McAvoy in the head, of course, but they tried their best to get at him.

The Bruins' efforts were enough for the on-ice officials to deem that the Bruins would not get a power-play out of the incident, and would instead play four-on-four hockey. That quickly, and somehow, turned into a Florida power play when Bruins head coach Marco Sturm let the officials hear it after that decision. And after the game, Sturm wasn't done.

“It was a brutal hit," Sturm said postgame. "And everyone saw it. Obviously, I have the opportunity to look at the replay, too, and to come out with a four-on-four like that… I just didn’t understand it. That’s all.

"I’m here to protect my guys, especially Charlie. And if you target his head, which was clear to see, that just pisses me off."

Not that the rivalry between these teams needed even more escalation, but it certainly got it with this hit. Now, McAvoy would return to the game in the second period without any visible limitations.

Vilmanis, however, would not. And his hit on McAvoy would be the last (and only) thing he did in this contest. By the third period, the Panthers had officially ruled him out due to an upper-body injury.

Had he returned, though, you had a feeling someone would've come calling for him. Instead, the Bruins had to settle for AJ Greer, who dropped the gloves with Boston's Tanner Jeannot late in the period.

The Bruins and Panthers will meet again on Apr. 2 in Sunrise.