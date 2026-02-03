Tom Brady makes controversial Super Bowl pick

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Tom Brady signs autographs before the 2026 NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It seems that 20 seasons and six Super Bowls hasn’t created any fan loyalty for former quarterback Tom Brady.

Not even a 12-foot-tall bronze statue could sway the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady claimed that he had “no dog in the fight” as the Patriots take on Seattle in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

"I don't have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win," Brady said this week on the Let’s Go! Sirius XM podcast with Jim Gray. "And in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I'm glad everyone's embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back and it's a very exciting time for everyone in New England."

With the outpouring of love and support the franchise, specifically owner Robert Kraft, has shown Brady in recent years despite the quarterback leaving the team to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, one would think he would show a little more loyalty to the team.

Kraft even willingly waived the waiting period for Brady to be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. Fans and teammates sold out Gillette Stadium on a Wednesday night in June to celebrate a man that meant so much to the region.

But he couldn’t pick the Patriots.

"I think there's always different chapters in your life and you have different chapters and moments that you go through where you're affiliated with a certain team," Brady said. "At Michigan, and then I was with the Patriots for 20 years. I was with Tampa for three amazing years. I've been in broadcasting. Now I'm an owner of the Raiders. So those memories that I have are forever ingrained in me, and I'm indebted to all the people who worked so hard to help make our team successful.

Now there could be multiple reasons for why Brady won’t show public support for New England. One of those being the fact that his Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly set to hire Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as the team’s new head coach.

It probably wouldn’t be the best look for an owner to be openly rooting against his new head coach, and he, rightfully so, wants Kubiak to look good in the game’s biggest stage after entrusting him with the future of the Raiders.

"And now in a different phase in my life, I really root for people and the people I care about, the people who I know the work that goes into what they're trying to accomplish,” Brady said. “So I really wanna sit back as a fan and enjoy the game, enjoy the moment."

There is also a spicier option as to why Brady may not want the Patriots to win their seventh Super Bowl.

If Drake Maye wins a title in just his second season at 23 years old, he would become the youngest quarterback to ever win the Big Game, vaulting him into a higher class of signal callers. Brady won his first title at 24 years old.

Could Brady be jealous that if Maye wins on Sunday he could very well be on the path to win multiple titles and challenge him as another great quarterback in franchise history?

It sure seems like it.

Another sign of Brady’s jealousy could be seen in his “LFG Player of the Year” award that was announced on Monday. The Fox announcer gave his award to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, which on the surface isn’t shocking or necessarily a shot at Maye.

Where it does get fishy is in his list of honorable mentions which included Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Bills running back James Cook. Brady decided to forgo including Maye in his list, even though the Patriots quarterback will finish in the top two in the MVP voting.