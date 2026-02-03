Seahawks lineman Grey Zabel has high praise for both Patriots lines

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 19: Christian Barmore #90 and Milton Williams #97 of the New England Patriots celebrate a sack during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A massive part of the New England Patriots' four-win to 14-win season has been significant improvement on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The team put significant resources into upgrading both the offensive and defensive lines this offseason, and the results have shown.

Now, ahead of their Super Bowl LX matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, one of their opponents is taking notice. During Super Bowl Opening Night, starting Seattle left guard Grey Zabel was highly complimentary of both units.

Zabel, a second-year blocker out of North Dakota State, was asked about facing the Patriots' front - in particular the run defense which has been excellent this postseason.

"On film, they look like a team that is playing with a lot of heart right now. They're really good football players, to start with. From top to bottom," Zabel said. "And the way they're playing, I think it's gonna be a really good challenge in the run game. They've been doing an unbelievable job of stopping the run."

"I know - the Seahawks - we kind of pride ourselves on being able to run the ball. So it's gonna be a great challenge. Looking forward to it," he continued. "They've got unbelievable defensive linemen. It's gonna be a good test. It's one of those deals, I'm excited to go up against those guys."

At left guard, Zabel will be tasked with blocking the heart of that Patriots' defensive front. The combination of 2021 second-round pick Christian Barmore and 2025 free agent signing Milton Williams has proved to be an incredibly effective duo for the Patriots this year, with teams not able to send full attention to both.

It's one thing for Zabel to praise the players he'll be lining up directly against. But one about one on the other side of the ball?

Later in the interview, Zabel was asked which offensive linemen in the league he watches to help improve his own game. Unprompted, Zabel brought up the Patriots' top draft pick from 2025.

"I watch a lot of guys throughout the league...[a] guy I love watching is Will Campbell," Zabel shared. "What an unbelievable guy, and player. To be able to do that at the left tackle position as a rookie is unbelievable."