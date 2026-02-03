Robert Spillane, Harold Landry address statuses for Super Bowl

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Robert Spillane #14 of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during Super Bowl LX Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on February 02, 2026 in San Jose, California.

Two of the Patriots biggest free agent additions on defense have their statuses up in the air for Super Bowl LX against the Atlanta Falcons. At Opening Night on Monday, both Robert Spillane and Harold Landry gave an update on their respective statuses.

Spillane, 30, left last week’s AFC Championship Game early with an ankle injury and played just 13 snaps. He was listed as a non-participant on the injury report all last week.

“I’m doing what I need to do,” Spillane said at Super Bowl Opening night on Monday when asked about his ankle. “We have a plan scheduled for me to return to play. I’m just trying to do everything I can to make sure we’re right on it.”

Spillane indicated he was able to do some running during Monday’s Patriots practice.

"We're recovering, getting better every day. We're on the right track,” Spillane continued “We're where we need to be and the goal is to obviously go out there and be dominant on Sunday."

This injury comes after Spillane missed some time at the end of the regular season with an ankle injury (it’s not clear if this issue is related or not). He was one of a few Patriots defenders to miss games down the stretch, and the unit struggled without him.

Upon returning from that injury Spillane was playing at a high level over the first two playoff games. He recorded 12 tackles with two pass breakups, and with Spillane playing 98.5% of the snaps the defense allowed a total of 3.4 yards per play.

Landry didn't have as much to say about his status, but didn't rule out being on the field on Sunday in Santa Clara.

"We'll see how the week goes but yeah, I would anticipate that," he said at his podium, via ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Landry had a strong start to the season, but suffered a knee injury in mid-October and has been playing through it since. Initially he stayed on the field but missed a couple of games late in the regular season. He returned for the playoffs initially, but after playing a limited role in the first two games he was inactive against the Broncos in the AFC Championship. Landry finished the season with 8.5 sacks, but 4.5 of those game in the first six weeks before his knee injury.