No ‘dynasty’ talk from Mike Vrabel as Patriots return to Super Bowl stage
Mike Vrabel isn’t entertaining any talk about his ‘Dynasty’ New England Patriots days as the franchise returns to the Super Bowl.
With the New England Patriots returning to the Super Bowl stage, there's been a lot of talk about the team being 'back,' referring to the era when the franchise made nine Super Bowls in 17 years, winning six. That's often referred to as the Dynasty era.
Current head coach Mike Vrabel was a part of that Dynasty era. He won three Super Bowls and played in four during his tenure with the team between 2001 and 2008.
Now leading the team as a coach, Vrabel was asked on Tuesday if that 'dynasty' history of success is something he'll play up, or ignore as the Patriots get ready to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Super Bowl LX.
"I don't know where the dynasty [talk] would come from," Vrabel replied. "Maybe the teams that I was a part of in the past, you could consider that, but we're just trying to build a program. First year of the program, we ended up here. We're excited about it, and we're ready to go. We will be ready to go."
That wasn't the only question Vrabel fielded about his history prior to the Patriots. Following that answer, he was asked if he feels a level of 'redemption' leading a team to the Super Bowl just two years after being fired by the Titans.
"No, I'm grateful for the opportunity," Vrabel said. "Whether it's a player that gets released and then picked up by another team or it's a coach that somebody moves on from or fires, I think you just are grateful for the opportunity that you have the next time and you try to do everything that you can not to let that happen."
Throughout the year, this Patriots team has talked about bonding over being a group of guys getting their second chance. In December, Stefon Diggs noted that the roster is "full of [players] that were castoffs, people who were cut or that didn’t necessarily get the opportunity.” Heading into this Super Bowl, the team - starting with their coach - seem to be continuing to embrace that identity more than the one those on the outside might associate with the organization historically.