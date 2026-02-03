No ‘dynasty’ talk from Mike Vrabel as Patriots return to Super Bowl stage

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots addresses the media prior to Super Bowl LX at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 03, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

With the New England Patriots returning to the Super Bowl stage, there's been a lot of talk about the team being 'back,' referring to the era when the franchise made nine Super Bowls in 17 years, winning six. That's often referred to as the Dynasty era.

Current head coach Mike Vrabel was a part of that Dynasty era. He won three Super Bowls and played in four during his tenure with the team between 2001 and 2008.

Now leading the team as a coach, Vrabel was asked on Tuesday if that 'dynasty' history of success is something he'll play up, or ignore as the Patriots get ready to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Super Bowl LX.

"I don't know where the dynasty [talk] would come from," Vrabel replied. "Maybe the teams that I was a part of in the past, you could consider that, but we're just trying to build a program. First year of the program, we ended up here. We're excited about it, and we're ready to go. We will be ready to go."

That wasn't the only question Vrabel fielded about his history prior to the Patriots. Following that answer, he was asked if he feels a level of 'redemption' leading a team to the Super Bowl just two years after being fired by the Titans.

"No, I'm grateful for the opportunity," Vrabel said. "Whether it's a player that gets released and then picked up by another team or it's a coach that somebody moves on from or fires, I think you just are grateful for the opportunity that you have the next time and you try to do everything that you can not to let that happen."