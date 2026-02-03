Andrew Callahan talks Kraft snub, Super Bowl from Radio Row

We ran the gamut from breaking news about the Kraft snub to all the latest from Santa Clara on Tuesday morning.

Andrew Callahan is in the Bay Area covering Super Bowl LX for the Boston Herald. He joins us Tuesdays throughout the NFL season. Just as we were set to go live, the news broke that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would not be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Naturally, our conversation started there. You can get Andrew's full take in the clip above. He feels the same way about Kraft that he did about Belichick: both men belong in the Hall of Fame, and both men getting snubbed is a completely ridiculous notion.

Kraft Snub, Super Bowl LX

From Kraft we pivoted to Sunday's game. Fred, Hardy, Wallach and Callahan discussed why Sam Darnold looks elite when he’s kept clean, but completely falls apart under pressure. Andrew pointed to protection, scheme, and the massive impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.