Drake Maye says he has ‘turned a corner’ with shoulder injury

The extra week off between the Conference Championship Game and the Super Bowl seems to have been good for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his health. Last week for the Patriots was largely defined by Maye being limited at practice to start the week with a shoulder injury, and then missing Friday due to an illness.

After a brief appearance at Sunday’s send-off rally, Maye spoke to reporters for the first time since on Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night in San Jose. He offered an encouraging update on his shoulder, after the team held a practice earlier in the day.

"I feel good. I'll be just fine," Maye said during his podium availability. "I threw a good bit [during Monday's Patriots practice]. I threw as much as I would at a normal practice. I felt great and looking forward to getting back out there Wednesday and Thursday for practice and Friday to get ready for a normal week of prep."

"I think I turned a corner landing on the flight (to San Francisco on Sunday)," he added. "I felt good from the flight and throwing out there today, I think it turned the corner, and I really had no doubt being 100% for the game. This is the Super Bowl. We get two weeks to prepare for it and do whatever we got to do to get it right. I've got confidence and feel good."

Maye continues to downplay his shoulder injury as the Super Bowl gets closer. He also didn’t appear to be dealing with any obvious signs of the illness that kept him out last week, with his appearance lasting over an hour between his time at the podium and sharing the main stage with Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.