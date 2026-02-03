Celtics top Mavericks in first of back-to-back
The Boston Celtics continued to roll on the road after two convincing home wins. Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 33 points, and Payton Pritchard caught fire for 26 off the…
Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 33 points, and Payton Pritchard caught fire for 26 off the bench, as the C's topped the Dallas Mavericks by a 110-100 final at American Airlines Center. Boston has now won three games in a row and four out of five, keeping pace with the New York Knicks in the race for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Entering Wednesday, both teams have identical 32-18 records, with the Knicks currently holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The win for the C's sets the stage for a big-time matchup against the Knicks coming up, in a Super Bowl Sunday matinee. First, the Celtics will look to build off the win in the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday night at the Houston Rockets.