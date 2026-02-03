LISTEN LIVE

Celtics top Mavericks in first of back-to-back

Matt Dolloff
Feb 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots as Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics continued to roll on the road after two convincing home wins.

Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 33 points, and Payton Pritchard caught fire for 26 off the bench, as the C's topped the Dallas Mavericks by a 110-100 final at American Airlines Center. Boston has now won three games in a row and four out of five, keeping pace with the New York Knicks in the race for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Entering Wednesday, both teams have identical 32-18 records, with the Knicks currently holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The win for the C's sets the stage for a big-time matchup against the Knicks coming up, in a Super Bowl Sunday matinee. First, the Celtics will look to build off the win in the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday night at the Houston Rockets.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
