Celtics complete trade that yields new big man, saves on tax bill

The Celtics have added a much-needed big man while saving money on their tax bill for the rest of the season.

The Celtics have traded Anfernee Simons to the Chicago Bulls for center Nikola Vucevic, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Vucevic will add much-needed depth at the center position for the Celtics, who entered the season with a glaring hole under the basket. Neemias Queta emerged as the team's starting center during the preseason, contributing greatly to the organization's rise to second place in the Eastern Conference. Vucevic, a 35-year-old center and 15-year NBA veteran, is averaging 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this season. Queta is posting 10.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

As a part of the deal, the Celtics and Bulls swapped a second-round draft pick.

Perhaps more importantly than the Celtics roster gaining another big man is their cap situation. By moving Simons, the organization's tax bill fell by $22.5 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations, effectively acquired a key depth piece for his roster while subtracting from the team's tax bill.

Boston needs to cut another $5.9 million to get out of the tax completely.

Simons was traded to Boston from the Portland Trail Blazers in July for Jrue Holiday. He averaged 14.2 points per outing in 49 games for the Celtics. His current contract is an expiring $27.6 million deal. The Celtics will play the Bulls at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at TD Garden.

