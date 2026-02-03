Celtics complete trade that yields new big man, saves on tax bill

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) makes a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Celtics have traded Anfernee Simons to the Chicago Bulls for center Nikola Vucevic, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Vucevic will add much-needed depth at the center position for the Celtics, who entered the season with a glaring hole under the basket. Neemias Queta emerged as the team's starting center during the preseason, contributing greatly to the organization's rise to second place in the Eastern Conference. Vucevic, a 35-year-old center and 15-year NBA veteran, is averaging 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this season. Queta is posting 10.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

As a part of the deal, the Celtics and Bulls swapped a second-round draft pick.

Perhaps more importantly than the Celtics roster gaining another big man is their cap situation. By moving Simons, the organization's tax bill fell by $22.5 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations, effectively acquired a key depth piece for his roster while subtracting from the team's tax bill.

Boston needs to cut another $5.9 million to get out of the tax completely.