LISTEN LIVE

Bruins representation at 2026 Olympics continues to grow

Yet another Bruins player will be making his way to Milan for the 2026 Olympics.

Ty Anderson

Oct 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Fraser Minten (93) center Michael Eyssimont (81) defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (45) mob goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) after defeating the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Bruins fans hoping for some rest and recovery for some of the team's top talents during the Olympic break were dealt another blow Tuesday.

That's because the Bruins will have yet another player heading over to Milan to represent his country, with Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo officially named to Finland's roster. Korpisalo's late addition to the Finnish roster comes as a result of Buffalo netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen ruled out due to a lower-body injury.

Now in his second season with the Bruins, Korpisalo's Olympic nod comes in the midst of a season that's included a 10-8-1 record and .895 save percentage through 21 appearances (19 starts).

But Korpisalo has really turned his game on since the Bruins returned from their Christmas break, with a 4-1-1 record and .927 save percentage since Dec. 27. That .927 save percentage ranks third among goaltenders with at least six starts over that span.

Korpisalo joins a Finland goalie room that already features the Preds' Juuse Saros and Vancouver's Kevin Lankinen as its top two options as of right now, and beat out Ottawa’s Leevi Meriläinen, Anaheim’s Ville Husso, and Nashville backup Justus Annunen for the nod. And for Korpisalo, this will be the first time he's represented his country in international play since the 2017 World Championships.

Korpisalo's invite to the Olympics brings the Bruins up to nine reps in this year's games, with the Boston backup set to join Henri Jokiharju on Finland's roster, and play against teammates Hampus Lindholm and Elias Lindholm (Sweden), David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha (Czechia), Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman (USA), and Dans Locmelis (Latvia).

boston bruinsJoonas Korpisalo
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Feb 1, 2026; Tampa Bay, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) reacts after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in the 2026 Stadium Series ice hockey game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
NHLMorgan Geekie is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the WeekTy Anderson
3 Stars: Kucherov powers Tampa Bay’s comeback win over Bruins
NHL3 Stars: Kucherov powers Tampa Bay’s comeback win over BruinsTy Anderson
Bruins blow big lead, fall to Bolts in shootout
NHLBruins blow big lead, fall to Bolts in shootoutTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect