Revolution sign midfielder Carles Gil to contract extension

The New England Revolution announced Monday that the club has signed captain and midfielder Carles Gil to a contract extension through June 2028, allowing the Revolution to keep the Spanish playmaker in New England for three more full seasons, including the upcoming 2026 campaign, as the league shifts to the new summer-to-spring calendar starting in 2027.

“As we prepare to transition to the league’s new summer-to-spring format, it was important that we revise the length of Carles’ contract to remove any uncertainty about his ability to complete the full 2027-28 season in New England,” Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. “We are glad to have Carles under contract for the next three seasons, and we look forward to watching him add to his legacy with the Revolution.”

Gil has enjoyed a decorated career since arriving in New England in 2019. The 2021 MLS MVP ranks as the club’s all-time leader in assists (87) and goal contributions (136). Overall, Gil has netted 49 goals with 87 helpers, including a club-record 28 game-winning assists, across 193 MLS games played, 183 of them starts, throughout his seven seasons with the Revolution. Gil owns an additional two goals and five assists across eight appearances, all starts, in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Gil produced another stellar campaign last season, scoring 10 goals and distributing 14 assists, seventh-most in MLS, while ranking second leaguewide in key passes (102), en route to his fourth MLS All-Star selection in 2025. Gil’s 14 assists in 2025 marked his fifth consecutive season with double-digit helpers. The 33-year-old is the first player in Revolution club history to reach that feat and one of just five in MLS history. Gil is also one of eight players in Revolution history with 40 goals and 40 assists in MLS play.

In addition to winning the 2021 MLS MVP award, Gil’s list of accolades includes MLS Best XI selections in 2019 and 2021, 2019 MLS Newcomer of the Year, 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year, and five Revolution Team MVP awards. The dynamic playmaker from Spain is one of just three Boston pro athletes to win an MVP award since 2010, joining Tom Brady (New England Patriots- 2010, 2017) and Mookie Betts (Boston Red Sox- 2018). Gil also helped guide New England to its first Supporters’ Shield trophy in club history in 2021.

Gil and the Revolution now embark on their fourth week of preseason training in Florida, as the team prepares for the 2026 MLS season, which kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Two weeks later, New England returns to Gillette Stadium for its home opener on Saturday, March 7 vs. Houston Dynamo FC (2:30 p.m. ET). Watch every Revolution and MLS match on Apple TV.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign midfielder Carles Gil to a contract extension through June 2028 on Feb. 2, 2026.