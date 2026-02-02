LISTEN LIVE

“Pressure Sam Darnold” is the message from Mike Reiss

Our Super Bowl LX coverage is officially underway.

Adam 12

Our first guest of Super Bowl week had a simple message: Pressure Sam Darnold. That's not all we discussed, however.

Mike Reiss joined us live from Santa Clara, just as he does on Mondays throughout the football season, wherever his travels take him covering the Patriots for ESPN. His coverage this week can be found here. And he'll have plenty to cover as the week plays out.

Fred was interested in Mike's take on the Patriots Super Bowl Send-Off, so we started the conversation there. Then we moved on to the New England-Seattle matchup. Mike's key to the game? Get QB Sam Darnold out of the pocket. Force him to make mistakes.

Pressure Sam Darnold

Once you make your way through Mike's clip up top, dive into the Sports Hub's Patriots coverage here. Alex Barth has laid out the team's schedule. He's also written up a primer on the Seahawks. Catch Alex with Joe Murray all week long at 6 p.m. for their Big Game Preview.

One last thing: both Zolak & Bertrand and Felger & Mazz are live from Radio Row in Santa Clara all week long. Listen live on the free 98.5 the Sports Hub app, or subscribe to the Sports Hub YouTube Channel for all the latest. Hell, why not do both?

New England Patriotssam darnoldseattle seahawks
Adam 12Writer
