“Pressure Sam Darnold” is the message from Mike Reiss

Our first guest of Super Bowl week had a simple message: Pressure Sam Darnold. That's not all we discussed, however.

Mike Reiss joined us live from Santa Clara, just as he does on Mondays throughout the football season, wherever his travels take him covering the Patriots for ESPN. His coverage this week can be found here. And he'll have plenty to cover as the week plays out.

Fred was interested in Mike's take on the Patriots Super Bowl Send-Off, so we started the conversation there. Then we moved on to the New England-Seattle matchup. Mike's key to the game? Get QB Sam Darnold out of the pocket. Force him to make mistakes.

