Ranking the Top 5 Patriots Super Bowl Championship Moments

The New England Patriots' dynasty went on for two decades because of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. These two were able to produce some great Super Bowl drama, and now they're tied for first with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowls. From last-second kicks to impossible comebacks, this team had some of the best moments in Super Bowl history.

Now let's take a look at the top five moments that led to the Patriots hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

5. Super Bowl XXXVIII: Mike Vrabel's Touchdown Catch

This Super Bowl was a back-and-forth one against the Carolina Panthers. On one of the most memorable plays in the game, Belichick decided to use Mike Vrabel, a linebacker, as a tight end in the red zone. In the fourth quarter, Brady was able to throw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Vrabel, and that play put the Pats up 29-22. This was a surprising play call and showed that the early dynasty years were about a team-first mentality.

4. Super Bowl LIII: Brady to Gronk

This Super Bowl was all about a defensive battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the Patriots. Going into the final quarter, the score was 3-3. Then, Brady decided to go deep to his big tight end, Rob Gronkowski, and they connected for a 29-yard play. The catch brought the ball to the Rams' 2-yard line. From there, running back Sony Michel was able to rush into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. It was the only TD of the game, and it was all thanks to yet another Brady-Gronk connection.

3. Super Bowl XXXVI: Adam Vinatieri's Game-Winning Kick

Going into this matchup with the St. Louis Rams, the Patriots were massive underdogs. The Rams had one of the best offenses in the game and were known as the "Greatest Show on Turf." New England actually had the lead late in the game, and the Rams tied it. From there, Brady was able to get the Patriots into field goal range, and he did it without any timeouts. Now with seven seconds left on the clock, kicker Vinatieri hit a 48-yard field goal, and the Pats won the game 20-17. It was New England's first Super Bowl win.

2. Super Bowl XLIX: Malcolm Butler Goal-Line Interception

Just 26 seconds remained in the Super Bowl, and the Seattle Seahawks were on the Patriots' 1-yard line, basically about to win the game. Seattle was up 28-24, and instead of handing the ball off to running back Marshawn Lynch, they went with the pass. Patriots rookie cornerback Malcolm Butler was able to read the play perfectly and jumped right in front of Ricardo Lockette and intercepted quarterback Russell Wilson's pass. This unexpected and miraculous catch helped seal New England's 28-24 victory and their fourth title at the time.

1. Super Bowl LI: The Comeback

The Patriots were famously trailing 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons, with just a quarter and a half left to play. It looked like New England was done, but out of nowhere, Brady started putting together one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. The Patriots scored 31 unanswered points to win the game 34-28 in the first-ever Super Bowl to go to overtime. The comeback needed some elite execution, and Brady was always capable of that, as he completed 13 of 15 passes with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone. This firmly cemented Brady's legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time.

Honorable Mention: Julian Edelman Catch, Super Bowl LI

Sticking to the comeback against the Falcons, Brady was certainly capable of coming back regardless of who caught the ball. But like with most comebacks, you need a little luck. During the Patriots' final drive in regulation, wide receiver Julian Edelman made a miraculous 23-yard reception. The ball was broken up and easily could have been picked off, and the comeback wouldn't have happened.

However, Edelman showed incredible concentration, dove between multiple defenders, and just barely secured the ball just inches off the turf. Upon review, the bobble to a catch was good, and the Patriots finished the drive by tying the game.

In summary, the Patriots from 2001-2018 had arguably one of the most dominant dynasties in NFL history. This era saw New England rise from an average team to one of the best football franchises. During this stretch, the Pats appeared in nine Super Bowls and won six of them.