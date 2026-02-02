Morgan Geekie is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week

Feb 1, 2026; Tampa Bay, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) reacts after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in the 2026 Stadium Series ice hockey game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Even as the puck went everywhere besides the back of the net, Bruins winger Morgan Geekie was never worried.

Geekie, who had been on a year-long heater, knew a stretch like this would come eventually. And he knew he would snap out of it when it came around. Geekie did that and then some in a four-game week for the B's, with his most recent week enough to earn him the nod as this week's Peterson School Hardest Working Player of the Week.

In four games this week, Geekie posted four goals and six points, along with a plus-6 rating. Geekie's four goals were not only tops among all Bruins skaters (twice as many as second-place Elias Lindholm and Viktor Arvidsson in fact), but they were also the second-most in all of the NHL.

Geekie was especially strong in Boston's 2026 Stadium Series shootout loss to the Lightning, with a pair of strikes and a helper in the effort.

Hitting the 30-goal mark for the second straight season last week, Geekie also became the first Bruins player not named Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, or David Pastrnak to put up back-to-back goals since Glen Murray accomplished the feat from 2002 to 2004.

After putting a career-high 33 goals and 57 points a year ago, Geekie is approaching the Olympic break with 32 goals and 53 points through 55 games, and with another pre-break game on deck this Wednesday in Sunrise. At his current pace (even with his month-long slump drying things up for a bit there), Geekie is currently paced for what would be a 47-goal and 78-point season for the Black and Gold.