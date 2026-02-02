Meet the officiating crew for Super Bowl LX

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 13: Head Referee Shawn Smith reviews a play during the second quarter of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For better or worse, NFL officials have become a major storyline throughout this year's playoffs. Will that continue in Super Bowl LX?

However the officiating crews for the final three games - the conference championships and the Super Bowl - are unique. For the majority of the NFL season referee crews are kept together as teams, with the head referee leading the seven person team. Once the championship round hits the league builds crews of the highest-graded officials (based on grades from supervisors and coaches).

Those in the top tier are eligible to be chosen for the Super Bowl. However, other qualifications have to be met. The head referee has to have at least five years of NFL officiating experience, with at least three years as a referee. At least one game of postseason experience is also required. For the other officiating positions, officials need the five years of NFL experience plus either one career conference championship game, or three playoff-qualifying seasons in the last three years, per Football Zebras.

Selecting from that pool, here's who the NFL has chosen as the officials for Super Bowl LX, with which number Super Bowl this will be for them in paratheses:

Referee: Shawn Smith (1)

Umpire: Roy Ellison (4)

Down judge: Dana McKenzie (2)

Line judge: Julian Mapp (1)

Field judge: Jason Ledet (1)

Side judge: Eugene Hall (4)

Back judge: Greg Steed (3)

Smith is in his 11st season in the NFL, and eighth as a referee. During the season his crew threw the sixth-fewest flags in the NFL averaging 13.9 flags per game. He worked two Patriots games - the win over the Giants in Week 13 and then the Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans. This will be his first time working a Seahawks game this season.

None of this assembled crew was with him during the season. Ellison, Mapp, and Steed worked with Adrian Hill. The remaining officials all worked on different crews.