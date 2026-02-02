LISTEN LIVE

Meet the officiating crew for Super Bowl LX

Who are the officials for Super Bowl LX. Here are the referees that will be working the New England Patriots-Seattle Seahawks game.

Alex Barth
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 13: Head Referee Shawn Smith reviews a play during the second quarter of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 13: Head Referee Shawn Smith reviews a play during the second quarter of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For better or worse, NFL officials have become a major storyline throughout this year's playoffs. Will that continue in Super Bowl LX?

However the officiating crews for the final three games - the conference championships and the Super Bowl - are unique. For the majority of the NFL season referee crews are kept together as teams, with the head referee leading the seven person team. Once the championship round hits the league builds crews of the highest-graded officials (based on grades from supervisors and coaches).

Those in the top tier are eligible to be chosen for the Super Bowl. However, other qualifications have to be met. The head referee has to have at least five years of NFL officiating experience, with at least three years as a referee. At least one game of postseason experience is also required. For the other officiating positions, officials need the five years of NFL experience plus either one career conference championship game, or three playoff-qualifying seasons in the last three years, per Football Zebras.

Selecting from that pool, here's who the NFL has chosen as the officials for Super Bowl LX, with which number Super Bowl this will be for them in paratheses:

Referee: Shawn Smith (1)
Umpire: Roy Ellison (4)
Down judge: Dana McKenzie (2)
Line judge: Julian Mapp (1)
Field judge: Jason Ledet (1)
Side judge: Eugene Hall (4)
Back judge: Greg Steed (3)

Smith is in his 11st season in the NFL, and eighth as a referee. During the season his crew threw the sixth-fewest flags in the NFL averaging 13.9 flags per game. He worked two Patriots games - the win over the Giants in Week 13 and then the Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans. This will be his first time working a Seahawks game this season.

None of this assembled crew was with him during the season. Ellison, Mapp, and Steed worked with Adrian Hill. The remaining officials all worked on different crews.

For McKenize, this isn't his first Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl. He also worked Super Bowl XLIX. Ellison has worked two other Patriots Super Bowls, XLII and LII. Hall worked the Patriots' win in Super Bowl LIII.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Pressure Sam Darnold: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won 31-27.
NFL“Pressure Sam Darnold” is the message from Mike ReissAdam 12
Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the huddle against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots opponent preview: Get to know the Seattle SeahawksAlex Barth
Jan 29, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks helmets with a Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy at the Golden Gate bridge. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NFLThe Patriots’ week-of Super Bowl LX schedule is setAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect