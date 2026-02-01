Nikita Zadorov answers injury-related question like only he can

BOSTON, MA – DECEMBER 23: Nikita Zadorov #91 of the Boston Bruins fights with Arber Xhekaj #72 of the Montréal Canadiens during the first period at TD Garden on December 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov knows how to give a quote.

Even when in Revolutionary War garb.

Speaking with the media for the first time since he suffered what appeared to be a scary-looking lower-body injury in a Jan. 24 win over the Canadiens, Zadorov assured everyone that he was fine. And did so in his own, uniquely Zadorov (highly entertaining) way.

“Little pain, that was it," Zadorov said when asked what he felt when he went down. "Russian machine doesn’t break."

"I’m not gonna give you specifics on my injuries, but I’m all good," Zadorov, who returned for the third period of that Jan. 24 game, said. "I’m in the lineup for the past two games, so definitely, I can play.”

Given how straight-up terrifying that injury looked on replay, the fact that Zadorov returned to play that night was borderline shocking. And the fact that he missed just a single game (last Monday's loss in New York) felt like a miracle for the Black and Gold.

But to Zadorov's point, whatever happened that night was not enough to put him on the shelf, as he has been logging regular minutes for the last two games (both victories for the B's) and hasn't looked limited at all.