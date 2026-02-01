WATCH: Jeremy Swayman, Andrei Vasilevskiy drop gloves in 2026 Stadium Series

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins and Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning fight during the second period of the 2026 NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on February 01, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been itching to get in a fight.

On Sunday night, Swayman finally got to scratch that itch. And on the biggest stage possible to this point, as Swayman and Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy dropped the gloves for a goalie fight in the 2026 Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium.

The trouble started when Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel stuck his stick between Swayman's legs trying to pry a puck loose, which prompted Swayman to go after him. And as the sides engaged in a full-on brawl, Vasilevskiy came calling in defense of his teammate.

And Swayman was not going to let the officials say no.

It was about as respectful a fight as you could've envisioned between the two, and came with each player giving the other a friendly pat after the scrap. It was (obviously) the first goalie fight since the NHL decided to bring its game outdoors with either the Winter Classic, Stadium Series, or Heritage Classic.

And, fittingly, it was a Bruin who accomplished that, as the Bruins were also the first team to fight in a Winter Classic when Shawn Thornton fought Daniel Carcillo in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.