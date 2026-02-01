Celtics blow out Bucks behind Brown’s 30 points

Jaylen Brown's offensive surge continued on Sunday, scoring a game-high 30 points as the Boston Celtics blew out the Milwaukee Bucks by a 107-79 final at TD Garden.

Key to pulling away from the Bucks was not just Brown's offense but the production they got behind him. Anfernee Simons dropped 27 points off the bench, more than the entire Milwaukee bench combined. The Bucks got 25 points on 62.5% shooting out of guard Ryan Rollins, but the rest of the team collectively shot an abysmal 28.8% (16-for-66).

In addition to his scoring, Brown also tied his highest rebounding total of the season with 13 boards. Derrick White played a facilitator role, leading the C's with eight assists. Boston dominated Milwaukee on the assist front overall, with 24 as a team compared to 17 for the opposition.