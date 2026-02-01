LISTEN LIVE

Celtics blow out Bucks behind Brown’s 30 points

Jaylen Brown’s offensive surge continued on Sunday, scoring a game-high 30 points as the Boston Celtics blew out the Milwaukee Bucks by a 107-79 final at TD Garden. Key to…

Matt Dolloff
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 1: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics spins around Pete Nance #35 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter at TD Garden on February 1, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown's offensive surge continued on Sunday, scoring a game-high 30 points as the Boston Celtics blew out the Milwaukee Bucks by a 107-79 final at TD Garden.

Key to pulling away from the Bucks was not just Brown's offense but the production they got behind him. Anfernee Simons dropped 27 points off the bench, more than the entire Milwaukee bench combined. The Bucks got 25 points on 62.5% shooting out of guard Ryan Rollins, but the rest of the team collectively shot an abysmal 28.8% (16-for-66).

In addition to his scoring, Brown also tied his highest rebounding total of the season with 13 boards. Derrick White played a facilitator role, leading the C's with eight assists. Boston dominated Milwaukee on the assist front overall, with 24 as a team compared to 17 for the opposition.

After winning three of four games on their most recent homestand, the Celtics will now hit the road and look to make it three wins in a row against the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night.

Boston CelticsJaylen BrownMilwaukee Bucks
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 29: Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, leaves a press conference at Boston Celtics media day at the Auerbach Center on September 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
NBACeltics expected to make some sort of addition ahead of trade deadlineMatt Dolloff
Uncertainty surrounds Jayson Tatum’s return at midpoint of season
NBAUncertainty surrounds Jayson Tatum’s return at midpoint of seasonJake Seymour
Celtics crush Kings with efficient offensive showing
NBACeltics crush Kings with efficient offensive showingJake Seymour
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect