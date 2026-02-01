Bruins blow big lead, fall to Bolts in shootout

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: Nick Paul #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal past Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins during the second period of the 2026 NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on February 01, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

A David Pastrnak snipe through Andrei Vasilevkiy just 22 seconds into overtime sealed the deal on an electric Bruins win over the Lightning in the 2026 Stadium Series contest at Raymond James Stadium.

Until it didn't.

While the Bruins were going up ice, referee Jon McIsaac had his arm raised. A penalty on Boston. But a whistle was not heard. Not by anybody on the Bruins, anyway. This was especially true for Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman, who had made his way halfway up the first, either to get to the bench for an extra attacker or to celebrate the would-have-been game-winning tuck by Pastrnak.

Instead, Boston's parade to the penalty box continued before the Bruins eventually fell to the Bolts by a 6-5 shootout final.

It wasn't so much the call itself that bothered the Bruins, but the lack of a decision until the Bruins had thought they won the contest.

“I have no clue what happened, honestly," a frustrated Pastrnak said postgame. "It’s a freaking turnover and we have a two-on-one. Referee has arm up, he’s letting it go, Sway’s going to the bench, we finished the play, score a goal, and all of a sudden I’m in the penalty box."

“We didn’t get anything,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said when asked if he got an explanation from the official during the chaotic sequence. “He came over and said sorry. You’ll have to ask him. I don’t know what he was thinking or seeing there. There wasn’t a whistle. He skated, we skated all the way down to the other end and he blew it dead when the puck was already in the net. So, I’m just really confused.”

“It was a joke," Pastrnak said. "I don’t care if that’s a bad answer. But that’s how I feel. It’s weird, I score and I end up in the penalty box."

After the defeat, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm tried to be more diplomatic given the context of how the Bruins got there.

"We all have good days [and] we all have bad days," Sturm said following the defeat. "I know some of them were not in our favor. We have to do a better job, and [the officials] probably have to do a better job, too.”

Up 5-1 after Morgan Geekie's second goal of the evening, scored at the 8:18 mark of the second period, the Bruins straight-up crumbled with what was an almost unheard of parade to the box. In a span of 6:38, the Bruins were whistled for five, non-matching minor penalties.

That gave the Bolts the chance to get back into this game with three power-play goals, including pair of five-on-three opportunities that they cashed in on with two goals in 23 seconds.

And in the third, it was Nikita Kucherov who knotted things up with a one-time blast through Jeremy Swayman with 8:10 left in regulation.

Overall, the Bruins mustered just five shots in the third period and none in overtime, while the Bolts landed 25 pucks on Swayman over the final 25 minutes of play, including nine in the overtime session.

In the shootout, the Bolts' Jake Guentzel scored the only goal of the three-round affair, with Pastrnak denied by the post on his chance in the bottom of the third round.