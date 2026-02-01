Bruins center Fraser Minten picks up his first NHL honor

Jan 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Boston Bruins forward Fraser Minten (93) skates against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The Bruins absolutely have something with Fraser Minten.

And now the rest of the NHL has realized it, with Minten officially named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for January.

It was a rookie sweep across the board for Minten, too, as he led all rookies with goals (eight), was tied for the most points(14), and posted the best rookie plus-minus (plus-12) in January.

The 21-year-old Minten's January was headlined by his consistency above all else, with points in all but six of Boston's 14 games in the month. His month also featured four multi-point efforts, including a two-goal outing in his hometown debut against the Canucks, as well as a three-point night against the Flyers to close out the month.

Beginning his year on Boston's third line, the Bruins have steadily given Minten more minutes and more responsibilities and he's yet to let them down. Speaking with the media ahead of Sunday's Stadium Series showdown with the Lightning, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm noted that he's noticed a change with Minten's game since around Christmas.