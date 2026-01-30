Injury updates as first week of Patriots Super Bowl practice wraps up

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots leads the offensive huddle during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

On Friday afternoon, the New England Patriots held their final practice of the season at Gillette Stadium. Next time they're on the field together will be in Stanford, California as they begin work in the week leading up to Super Bowl LX.

With the final practice of the week comes the final injury report of the week. Because it is the final injury report of the week the teams included game statuses, although further updates will be coming when they resume practicing next week.

That meant the Patriots listing all nine players as questionable. Five did not practice, while four were full participants. Nobody was limited.

Highlighting the list of non-participants is quarterback Drake Maye (right shoulder/illness). Following practice head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Maye's shoulder responded "favorably" after he threw on Thursday, and that he would have taken part in practice if not for the illness.

Linebackers Robert Spillane (ankle) and Harold Landry (knee) also missed practice for the third day this week. Asked about their potential availability for the game, Vrabel replied "I can't tell you. All I can tell you is that they didn't practice today. I don't know what's going to happen nine days from now or however many days that is."

Meanwhile the Patriots were able to upgrade a couple of players as well. Wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen), tight end Hunter Henry (rest) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (rest) were all upgraded from limited to full participants on Friday (but still given a questionable game status).

The Seattle Seahawks only gave out a few game statuses. Tackle Amari Kight (knee) is listed as doubtful, while fullbacks Robbie Ouzts (neck) and Brady Russell (hand), and linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) are all listed as questionable. Starting left tackle Charles Cross (foot) was not given a game status despite not practicing THursday or Friday.