LISTEN LIVE

Injury updates as first week of Patriots Super Bowl practice wraps up

Injury updates from the Patriots and Seahawks as the first week of Super Bowl LX practice comes to a close.

Alex Barth
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots leads the offensive huddle during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots leads the offensive huddle during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, the New England Patriots held their final practice of the season at Gillette Stadium. Next time they're on the field together will be in Stanford, California as they begin work in the week leading up to Super Bowl LX.

With the final practice of the week comes the final injury report of the week. Because it is the final injury report of the week the teams included game statuses, although further updates will be coming when they resume practicing next week.

That meant the Patriots listing all nine players as questionable. Five did not practice, while four were full participants. Nobody was limited.

Highlighting the list of non-participants is quarterback Drake Maye (right shoulder/illness). Following practice head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Maye's shoulder responded "favorably" after he threw on Thursday, and that he would have taken part in practice if not for the illness.

Linebackers Robert Spillane (ankle) and Harold Landry (knee) also missed practice for the third day this week. Asked about their potential availability for the game, Vrabel replied "I can't tell you. All I can tell you is that they didn't practice today. I don't know what's going to happen nine days from now or however many days that is."

Meanwhile the Patriots were able to upgrade a couple of players as well. Wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen), tight end Hunter Henry (rest) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (rest) were all upgraded from limited to full participants on Friday (but still given a questionable game status).

The Seattle Seahawks only gave out a few game statuses. Tackle Amari Kight (knee) is listed as doubtful, while fullbacks Robbie Ouzts (neck) and Brady Russell (hand), and linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) are all listed as questionable. Starting left tackle Charles Cross (foot) was not given a game status despite not practicing THursday or Friday.

Seattle added one player as well. Cornerback Josh Jobe (foot) was listed as limited after not being included Wednesday or Thursday. He was not given a game status.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Christian Gonzalez ‘preparing the same way’ ahead of difficult Super Bowl matchup
NFLChristian Gonzalez ‘preparing the same way’ ahead of difficult Super Bowl matchupColin Kennedy
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 18: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NFLDrake Maye’s Friday practice absence explainedAlex Barth
Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
NFLDrake Maye sounds optimistic in first press conference since shoulder injuryAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect