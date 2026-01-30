Drake Maye’s Friday practice absence explained

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 18: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

As the Super Bowl bye week has gone on, the drama around New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's status continues to build. His right shoulder injury has been a popular talking point, and had Maye limited in the first practice of the week on Thursday.

On Friday, Maye didn't practice at all. Not because of the shoulder injury, but due to an illness. Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that during his post-practice press conference on Friday.

Vrabel added that Maye would have been able to practice if not for the illness, meaning it's not his shoulder keeping him off the field. After throwing yesterday, Vrabel said Maye's shoulder responded "favorably."

While he wasn't on the field Vrabel did say Maye was able to take part in meetings earlier in the day. Still, the team is being careful to make sure others don't get sick leading up to the biggest game of the year.

"We've had a lot of guys over the last month, six weeks here, with illness," Vrabel said. "So again, just trying to do what's best for the player and the team. I'm trying to take care of guys - don't spread anything."