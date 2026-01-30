LISTEN LIVE

Drake Maye’s Friday practice absence explained

Drake Maye didn’t participate in Friday’s New England Patriots practice due to illness, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 18: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 18: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

As the Super Bowl bye week has gone on, the drama around New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's status continues to build. His right shoulder injury has been a popular talking point, and had Maye limited in the first practice of the week on Thursday.

On Friday, Maye didn't practice at all. Not because of the shoulder injury, but due to an illness. Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that during his post-practice press conference on Friday.

Vrabel added that Maye would have been able to practice if not for the illness, meaning it's not his shoulder keeping him off the field. After throwing yesterday, Vrabel said Maye's shoulder responded "favorably."

While he wasn't on the field Vrabel did say Maye was able to take part in meetings earlier in the day. Still, the team is being careful to make sure others don't get sick leading up to the biggest game of the year.

"We've had a lot of guys over the last month, six weeks here, with illness," Vrabel said. "So again, just trying to do what's best for the player and the team. I'm trying to take care of guys - don't spread anything."

Maye isn't the only player on the team dealing with an illness. Backup offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. has been listed on the injury report both days this week as a non-participant due to both a knee injury and an illness. An updated injury report will be out Friday evening.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
