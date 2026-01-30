Drake Maye’s Friday practice absence explained
Drake Maye didn’t participate in Friday’s New England Patriots practice due to illness, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.
As the Super Bowl bye week has gone on, the drama around New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's status continues to build. His right shoulder injury has been a popular talking point, and had Maye limited in the first practice of the week on Thursday.
On Friday, Maye didn't practice at all. Not because of the shoulder injury, but due to an illness. Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that during his post-practice press conference on Friday.
Vrabel added that Maye would have been able to practice if not for the illness, meaning it's not his shoulder keeping him off the field. After throwing yesterday, Vrabel said Maye's shoulder responded "favorably."
While he wasn't on the field Vrabel did say Maye was able to take part in meetings earlier in the day. Still, the team is being careful to make sure others don't get sick leading up to the biggest game of the year.
"We've had a lot of guys over the last month, six weeks here, with illness," Vrabel said. "So again, just trying to do what's best for the player and the team. I'm trying to take care of guys - don't spread anything."
Maye isn't the only player on the team dealing with an illness. Backup offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. has been listed on the injury report both days this week as a non-participant due to both a knee injury and an illness. An updated injury report will be out Friday evening.