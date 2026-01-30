Christian Gonzalez ‘preparing the same way’ ahead of difficult Super Bowl matchup

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Christian Gonzalez isn’t changing anything up in his preparation ahead of Super Bowl LX, even though he’ll be lining up across from who may very well be the best wide receiver in football.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any nerves.

“I’m preparing the same way, it’s football at the end of the day,” Gonzalez said. “Same game I played my whole life, it's just, the Super Bowl. I mean, of course there’s a little nerves. Little nervous the closer you get to it, but it's football. The field is the same length. Just a couple more people there. The stage isn’t really going to change your preparation or anything.”

Gonzalez will be included in one of the more important matchups against the Seahawks as he could potentially shadow Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a majority of the snaps. The Patriots have shown a willingness to let Gonzalez shadow opposing team’s No. 1 receiver in the past.

The star receiver has been one of the best ball catchers in the league the last two seasons, and 2025 has been his best one yet. This year, Smith-Njigba recorded 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the league in yards.

The Patriots corner knows he’ll have his hands full in Santa Clara.

If Smith-Njigba records 35 yards in the Super Bowl, he would become just the third player in NFL history to cross the 2,000 yard receiving mark in a single season, joining teammate Cooper Kupp and LA Ram Puka Nacua.

“He can run all the routes,” Gonzalez said. “He’s got a really big route tree. I mean he’s just a competitor at the end of the day. He loves going up, getting that competition. So just got to be myself and go out there and make the play when my numbers called.”

The two aren’t too far removed from their last meeting as New England and Seattle faced off in Week 2 of the 2024 season. Smith-Njigba won that matchup easily, scorching the Patriots with 12 receptions for 117 yards in the Seahawks overtime win.

Gonzalez may also be asked to defend Kupp, and while the 32 year old isn’t the same player he was when with the Rams, he still remains a threat with most of the attention faced towards Smith-Njigba.

As for Seattle’s quarterback, Gonzalez isn’t concerned with any past history Sam Darnold has had playing the Patriots. After all, he’s led his team to the Super Bowl.

“I'm not really focused on other seasons,” Gonzalez said. “Been playing real good. Obviously, he's got his team in the Super Bowl so he has great talent, great arm. Can make every throw on the field. He's also mobile, can run.”

When asked whether or not Seattle will be the best unit that Gonzalez and the Patriots defense have faced all season, the corner knows it’s another chance to prove himself against the best the league has to offer.