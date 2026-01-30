Celtics aren’t expected to make a ‘big swing’ ahead of trade deadline

Jan 23, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If you were hoping for the Celtics to make a big move for a superstar at the NBA trade deadline — don’t hold your breath.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, Boston isn’t expected to make any major moves to shake up its roster.

“Sources think Boston would target frontcourt size, huge swings for stars such as (Giannis) Antetokounmpo or Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. seem unlikely,” Bontemps and Windhorst wrote.

The Celtics were linked to Jackson Jr. earlier this month, with NBA insider Matt Moore claiming that the Celtics “would love” to trade for the Memphis big man. Jackson Jr. has proved to be a special defensive player, and has been named to the All Star team twice since being drafted in 2018.

The one hold up with that trade is the monster five-year, $240 million contract he signed with Memphis this past July. With Boston already rostering two super max deals, if it adds Jackson Jr. it would make the books pretty tight in the years to come.

As for Antetokounmpo, that was probably always a dream scenario for the Celtics, and it might have not been a move that they ever would have considered. A trade for Antetokounmpo would probably mean sending Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum out the door, and Boston has not shown any signs of wanting to trade its stars since it won the title in 2024.

If there is a move to be made, it would probably involve Anfernee Simons and his $27 million contract to match any larger salaries. Boston has reportedly already tried to trade the guard for Clippers big man Ivica Zubac. Included in the package was a first round pick and a first-round pick swap.