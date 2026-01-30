Bruins expected to be shorthanded for Stadium Series game vs. Lightning

Jan 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) celebrates with center Pavel Zacha (18) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Bruins left for Tampa with who and what they currently have on their active roster. But that doesn't mean they're at full health, as Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said Friday that he does not expect to have Elias Lindholm nor Pavel Zacha available for Sunday's 2026 Stadium Series game against the Lightning at Raymond James Stadium.

“Both are not traveling [to Tampa], so that means most likely they’re out tomorrow and then we’ll see after that game," Sturm said following the club's optional practice at Warrior Ice Arena. "It’s still day to day.

"But [it] doesn’t look good for the next game.”

Sturm's word on Lindholm comes on the heels of Lindholm receiving treatment on Wednesday and meeting with doctors ahead of Thursday's win over the Flyers. Lindholm, who did not play on Thursday, left the second period of Boston's overtime win over the Predators on Tuesday.

All that's known is that it's an upper-body for Lindholm this time around. Lindholm has dealt with nagging injuries this year (though that was a lower-body ailment), though it's worth mentioning that the 31-year-old Lindholm did deal with a back injury a significant chunk of last season.

Zacha, meanwhile, left the second period of Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers with an upper-body injury. It's unclear exactly when and where Zacha got hurt, though he did take a heavy hit from Flyers tough guy Nicolas Deslauriers with just under 13 minutes remaining in the second period. Zacha would log two more shifts before departing for the night.

The possibility (or likelihood, rather) of being down both Lindholm and Zacha for Sunday's contest leaves the Black and Gold without their top two centers, and two centers who play in all situations for Sturm's club.

On Thursday, the absence of Lindholm led to the season debut of Matt Poitras, while Fraser Minten moved up the depth chart and put forth a three-point night with a goal and two assists.

Minten, who has been absolutely on fire for the last month (eight goals and 16 points in his last 15 games), expects to remain in that elevated role for the B's. Elsewhere in the lineup, Sturm noted that Marat Khusnutdinov is expected to move back to center for the club.

As it relates to the spot on Boston's top line between Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak, Khusnutdinov does have the most experience with that duo. Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the Bruins have rolled with a Geekie-Khusnutdinov-Pastrnak line for just under 96 minutes this season, with the Bruins outshot 46-40 but even in goals (4-4) over that sample.

On Thursday night, the Bruins did give Poitras a run with Pastrnak, though Mikey Eyssimont was that line's most common left wing.