Pro Football Hall of Fame releases statement following controversial Bill Belichick vote

2005: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with then-defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel after New England defeated the Indianapolis Colts to advance to the AFC Championship game.

Following the unscheduled release that Bill Belichick would not be a first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, the Hall weighed in on the perceived controversy.

A statement released by the Pro Football Hall of Fame reads, "The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members and enshrinees of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026. It’s that very passion that propels the game."

"The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws. It is an honor to serve as a selector. Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand action will be taken.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham published a story saying the former Patriots head coach would not reach the 40 of 50 votes needed for enshrinement. Reading between the lines of the Hall's statement, they were not thrilled with the leaked information.

"That could include the possibility that such selector(s) would not remain a member of the committee moving forward. The selection of a new class is the most important duty the Hall of Fame oversees each year, and the integrity of that process cannot be in question."

The news of Belichick not making the Hall of Fame this year was met with strong reactions from all corners of the sports world including Robert Kraft and Tom Brady. Even President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure with the decision.