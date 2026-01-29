Patriots release updated injury report after first pre-Super Bowl practice

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Robert Spillane #14 of the New England Patriots lines up against the Cleveland Browns during the NFL 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.””

On Thursday the New England Patriots held their first practice ahead of Super Bowl LX. With that, the team released an updated injury report on Thursday evening, their first after an actual practice since the AFC Championship Game. This comes after an estimated injury report Wednesday.

Of course, all eyes are on quarterback Drake Maye (right shoulder). For the second day in a row Maye was listed as limited. He did say after practice he threw during the session, although not during the portion of practice open the media. Before practice, head coach Mike Vrabel said his level of concern with Maye's shoulder is "not much."

Beyond Maye, there were some changes from Wednesday's report. Tight end Hunter Henry (rest) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (rest) returned and were limited. At the same time, running back Terrell Jennings (cleared concussion protocol/hamstring) was downgraded from a full participant to limited. That hamstring qualifier was also added. Jennings is still on IR after being moved there due to his concussion, and would need to be added to the active roster to play in the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, three Patriots were left as non-participants. Tackle Thayer Munford (knee/illness) and linebackers Harold Landry (knee) and Robert Spillane (ankle) did not practice.

On Seattle's side, two players were downgraded and one was upgraded. Offensive tackle Charles Cross (foot) and tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring) are listed as non-participants after being listed as limited on Wednesday's projected injury report. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV (chest) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited.