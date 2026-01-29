Drake Maye sounds optimistic in first press conference since shoulder injury

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Nothing has been talked about more in New England this week than the right shoulder Drake Maye. The Patriots' second-year quarterback has been listed on the injury report as limited on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Despite that, those around the team have not expressed serious concern about his status. Early Thursday afternoon head coach Mike Vrabel was asked his 'level of concern,' responding "not much". Then after Thursday's practice, Maye echoed that sentiment in his first press conference since the AFC Championship.

"I'm feeling good. I got out there, moving around a good bit today," Maye said. "I was able to do some of the jog through, so I'm feeling good. I'm looking forward to being ready to go. This is the game you dream of playing in, so I'm looking forward to getting out there and getting a chance to play in the Super Bowl."

Maye was on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. However that was just stretching and a special teams period. While he had a ball in his hands at one point, he nor any of the other quarterbacks had thrown by the time the media portion closed.

"I'm just going to try to do whatever I can to get back to 100%," Maye added, when answering a question if he currently feels limited. "I think a lot of people in that locker room would say the same thing. Having a two-week break is nice to rest a little more and get to know the Seahawks as well as I can. From there, I'm looking forward to getting out to practice and trying to transfer that to live game reps."

While that was the case on Thursday, Maye confirmed that he did throw during Thursday's practice and that he doesn't expect to be inhibited in that regard by the time gameday rolls around.

"No, I don't think so," Maye said. "That's why you spend time - That's why you have trainers. I think it's just been one of those things where it's a long season, and sometimes things show up. I'm going to do whatever I can to feel 100%. I'm sure I'll get, if not there, as close as you can, 99%, or do whatever I can to make sure I'm throwing and like I said, do whatever I can to help the team win."

As long as he remains on the injury report, Maye's shoulder will likely remain a major talking point leading up to Super Bowl LX. Yet the talk hasn't caught Maye off guard.