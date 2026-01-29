Bruins recall Matt Poitras from AHL Providence

Matthew Poitras #51 of the Boston Bruins skates past Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers during a game at TD Garden on October 14, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Panthers defeat the Bruins 4-3.

Don Sweeney and the Bruins made a call to Providence for some extra help ahead of tonight's game against the Flyers, with forward Matt Poitras granted his first NHL call-up of the 2025-26 season.

The decision to bring Poitras up from Providence comes with the Bruins down Elias Lindholm, and with Poitras in the midst of a year that's featured eight goals and 24 points in 39 games for the P-Bruins.

“He’s gotta be himself," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said of the message to Poitras. "I don’t need to see anything special out of him, I just want to see him go up and down, and play really good defensively."

Poitras is also coming back to Boston on a bit of a heater for the P-Bruins, with two goals and four points in his last five games played.

Speaking with the media following his club's morning skate, Sturm said the decision to bring Poitras up was an easy one because the Bruins needed a center and he remembers Poitras as someone he trusted playing in the middle of the ice.

Based on the morning skate, the Bruins are expected to put Poitras at center on Boston's third line between Mikey Eyssimont and Marat Khusnutdinov. With Poitras in the middle on line three for the Black and Gold, Fraser Minten is expected to begin his night as the center for Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak.

This will be the first NHL game for Poitras since he skated in the club's Mar. 6 loss against the Hurricanes last season. If you remember, that was the final game before the Black and Gold's massive trade deadline selloff, and was Poitras' final game of a 2024-25 season that featured one goal and 11 points in 33 games.