Belichick Hall of Fame Snub: Fred Toucher weighs in

We thought we'd be spending the week talking about the Super Bowl. Instead, we're talking about the Bill Belichick Hall of Fame snub.

And by "we" I mean the entirety of the Sports Hub lineup. The news broke midweek on the Felger & Mazz show, so they had the instant reaction. Joe Murray weighed in at night. Then Zolak & Bertrand welcomed Hall of Fame voter Gary Myers to weigh in.

Ironically, Fred Toucher was out sick the day the news broke. So the hosts you see in the clip above are Jon Wallach, Dan Roche, and Matt McCarthy. All of them echoed the same sentiments that had been shared: shocking, ridiculous, embarrassing.

Belichick Hall of Fame Snub: Toucher's Take

Fred was back on the air and back in studio on Thursday, joining Jon and Dan to react to the news and react to the range of continued reactions across sports media. The trio dove into some audio, too. You can watch it all in the clip that follows.