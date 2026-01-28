Patriots hosting Super Bowl send-off rally on Sunday

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 25: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots interacts with fans following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7.

New England Patriots fans will have a chance to cheer on the team as they leave for Santa Clara and Super Bowl LX. The team has announced a send-off rally at Gillette Stadium this Sunday.

Gates for the event will open at 9:00 a.m. ET, with the parking lots opening at 8:00. Festivities will begin at 9:30. Patriots ownership, head coach Mike Vrabel, and team captains will address the crowd. There will be other features as well including a musical performance by the Dropkick Murphys, a performance from the cheerleaders, and appearances from Patriots alumni. The busses will depart for the airport at 11:30.

Here's a look at the full schedule of events...

The schedule is as follows:

8:00 AM – Lots Open

9:00 AM – Gates Open

9:30 AM – Entertainment Begins

10:00 AM – Dropkick Murphys performs

10:30 AM – Program begins

11:15 AM – Program ends

11:30 AM – Buses Depart