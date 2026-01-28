Patriots hosting Super Bowl send-off rally on Sunday
The New England Patriots are hosting a Super Bowl send-off rally as the team leaves for Santa Clara and Super Bowl LX.
New England Patriots fans will have a chance to cheer on the team as they leave for Santa Clara and Super Bowl LX. The team has announced a send-off rally at Gillette Stadium this Sunday.
Gates for the event will open at 9:00 a.m. ET, with the parking lots opening at 8:00. Festivities will begin at 9:30. Patriots ownership, head coach Mike Vrabel, and team captains will address the crowd. There will be other features as well including a musical performance by the Dropkick Murphys, a performance from the cheerleaders, and appearances from Patriots alumni. The busses will depart for the airport at 11:30.
Here's a look at the full schedule of events...
The schedule is as follows:
8:00 AM – Lots Open
9:00 AM – Gates Open
9:30 AM – Entertainment Begins
10:00 AM – Dropkick Murphys performs
10:30 AM – Program begins
11:15 AM – Program ends
11:30 AM – Buses Depart
While the event is free to attend, fans will need tickets to get in. Ticket registration begins on Thursday morning. A link will be available on Patriots.com and social media channels. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For those fans that cannot attend, the rally will be live-streamed on Patriots.com.