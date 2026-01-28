LISTEN LIVE

Patriots hosting Super Bowl send-off rally on Sunday

The New England Patriots are hosting a Super Bowl send-off rally as the team leaves for Santa Clara and Super Bowl LX.

Alex Barth
DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots interacts with fans following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 25: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots interacts with fans following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

New England Patriots fans will have a chance to cheer on the team as they leave for Santa Clara and Super Bowl LX. The team has announced a send-off rally at Gillette Stadium this Sunday.

Gates for the event will open at 9:00 a.m. ET, with the parking lots opening at 8:00. Festivities will begin at 9:30. Patriots ownership, head coach Mike Vrabel, and team captains will address the crowd. There will be other features as well including a musical performance by the Dropkick Murphys, a performance from the cheerleaders, and appearances from Patriots alumni. The busses will depart for the airport at 11:30.

Here's a look at the full schedule of events...

The schedule is as follows:

8:00 AM – Lots Open
9:00 AM – Gates Open
9:30 AM – Entertainment Begins
10:00 AM – Dropkick Murphys performs
10:30 AM – Program begins
11:15 AM – Program ends
11:30 AM – Buses Depart

While the event is free to attend, fans will need tickets to get in. Ticket registration begins on Thursday morning. A link will be available on Patriots.com and social media channels. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For those fans that cannot attend, the rally will be live-streamed on Patriots.com.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
