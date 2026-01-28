Patriots add two players to practice squad as Super Bowl prep get underway

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (48) reacts after a tackle against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots announced two signings to the practice squad. One is a new addition, while the other is bringing back a player who was recently released.

The new player is outside linebacker Patrick Johnson. A seventh-round pick in 2021 Johnson spent the first three-plus years with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the New York Giants midway through the 2024 season. He returned to Philly this year, initially on their active roster before being moved to the practice squad in early November. With the Eagles' season ending, he became eligible to sign elsewhere.

In five seasons Johnson has appeared in 70 NFL games with two starts. He's recorded 47 tackles, including his first NFL sack that came earlier this season. Throughout his career, he's played a significant special teams role on every team he has been on.

Additionally the Patriots are bringing back wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. on the practice squad. An eight-year NFL vet, Sherfield spent most of this season with the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. He first joined the Patriots' practice squad in mid-January, but was released on Saturday ahead of the AFC Championship Game.