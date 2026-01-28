LISTEN LIVE

Drake Maye is included on the Patriots’ first pre-Super Bowl injury report

After a few days of speculation about his shoulder, quarterback Drake Maye is included on Wednesday’s Patriots injury report.

Alex Barth
DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up during pregame prior to the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up during pregame prior to the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Drake Maye's throwing shoulder injury is no longer just speculation. On Wednesday the New England Patriots released their first injury report ahead of Super Bowl LX, with the list including the second-year quarterback.

With the Patriots not holding an actual practice on Wednesday, this first report is 'projected.' Maye is listed as limited with a right shoulder injury.

Rumblings of Maye dealing with an issue with his throwing shoulder first started emerging online on Monday. On Tuesday head coach Mike Vrabel downplayed the issue but did say "I think that everybody, and including Drake, is not 100% at this part of the year." Further reporting Tuesday night seemed to line up with that.

Meanwhile, Maye is not the only new addition to the Patriots' injury report coming out of Sunday's AFC Championship win. Linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) left the game after playing just 13 snaps, and now is listed as a projected non-participant.

Seven other players are listed on Wednesday's injury report, who were included last week. Tight end Hunter Henry (rest), offensive tackles Morgan Moses (rest) and Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness), and linebacker Harold Landry (knee) are all listed as projected non-participants along with Spillane. Wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) is listed as questionable, while running back Terrell Jennings (passed concussion protocol) and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring) are listed as full participants. Jennings and Farmer have both been designated to return from IR but not yet activated.

Further clarity of the situation should come on Thursday, when the Patriots will hold their first practice of the week. That will be followed by a new, updated injury report.

On the other side, the Seattle Seahawks also didn't practice on Wednesday and released an 'estimated' injury report. 12 total players are included, highlighted by All-Pro linebacker Ernest Jones IV (chest) being projected as a non-participant. The Seahawks are also dealing with their own quarterback injury, as Sam Darnold (oblique) was projected as limited, like he was leading up to last week's game.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
