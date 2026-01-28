LISTEN LIVE

Drake Maye Injury: Andrew Callahan on Toucher & Hardy

The online docs are at it again.

Adam 12

The Drake Maye injury story is taking on a life of its own. It took over a large part of the Toucher & Hardy Show.

Hardy was out, but Fred and Jon were in. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald joined the pair, and had quite an interesting reaction when asked if he noticed if Maye was favoring his shoulder after New England's win over Denver in the AFC Championship game.

Context: online Dr. David Chao said Drake Maye may have likely hurt his shoulder on a third-quarter scramble after landing on his right elbow. Fred played the Dr. Chao audio, Callahan's reaction was interesting, and the discussion continued throughout the morning.

Drake Maye Injury, Super Bowl Ahead

The injury chatter came up again when another Herald scribe joined the show. Andrew Callahan's Pats partner in crime, Doug Kyed, zoomed in to talk all things Patriots. The way Doug sees it, the Pats are going up against one of the best WRs in the world in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

You can watch that clip below. And you can the very latest context on the Drake Maye-or-may-not injury (sorry) here. That's courtesy of Alex Barth who, along with the rest of the Sports Hub team, will have plenty of coverage leading up to Super Bowl LX.

