3 Stars: Bruins one-two punch up front is cooking once again

Jan 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the winning goal in overtime against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm, while tired like the rest of his guys, was damn proud of his team on Tuesday night. And rightfully so.

With the wintry weather making life hell for the Bruins late Monday night, the Black and Gold had to check back into the hotel they checked out and assess their other options. The plane could not get off the ground, and a train would not fit the Bruins' needs. So, the Bruins had to take three buses to get back home. Their skills coach (back in Boston) actually went to Hanscom and cleaned off everyone’s car to make sure they could get home and to the Garden on time, too.

The Bruins did not get back to their cars until 1:30 p.m., and most did not get home until sometime around 2:30 p.m. All to turn back around and get ready for a 7 p.m. head-to-head later that night.

And they won.

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Michael Bunting

Jan 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Predators left wing Michael Bunting (58) is tripped as he collides with Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

Might be a bit of a weird pick considering he finished this one with zero goals and zero assists, but for his 15:42 of time on ice, Bunting was all over the ice and doing his normal Bunting things. He drove to the net hard, and all five of his shots were considered high-danger. And Bunting also drew Mikey Eyssimont into a matching minor that led to a four-on-four that ultimately led to a game-tying goal (and a point) for Nashville.

2nd Star: Morgan Geekie

Dec 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) is congratulated at the bench after scoring during the second period. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

With five goals in his last five games, it certainly feels like top-line scoring winger Morgan Geekie is back. Of course, Geekie would be the first to tell you that he was never really worried during his dry spell — though he'll also admit that he tried a bunch of different things to snap out of it — but the turnaround is exactly what this B's team needs. Even if this recent run has been headlined by linemate David Pastrnak.

With his goal on Tuesday, Geekie has hit the 30-goal mark for the second straight season. And in doing so, Geekie became the first Bruins scorer not named Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, or Patrice Bergeron to put up back-to-back seasons of at least 30 goals since Glen Murray.

1st Star: David Pastrnak

Jan 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) is congratulated by teammates Marat Khusnutdinov (92) and Charlie McAvoy (73) after scoring the winning goal in overtime at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

I'm gonna be honest, we're running out of ways to describe Bruins superstar David Pastrnak. But the all-world talent went right back to his game-stealing ways Tuesday night, with an assist and the game-winning overtime goal in Boston's gutsy overtime victory.

And though we know all about what Pastrnak can do as a scorer, it's been his assist game that's been out of this world of late, with his assist in this one being his 21st assist in his last 14 games. That is the best helper run by any Bruins player since Adam Oates in 1993, and Pastrnak is actually just the sixth player in team history to have a stretch like this.