New report adds context to Drake Maye’s shoulder issue

A new report adds context to the rumors shoulder injury New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered during the AFC Championship.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 11: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Just under two weeks out from Super Bowl LX, the biggest story surrounding the New England Patriots is the condition of quarterback Drake Maye's throwing shoulder. Internet speculation began building on Monday night that Maye may have suffered a shoulder injury in the AFC Championship.

On Tuesday morning, head coach Mike Vrabel was directly asked if Maye suffered an injury during the game. He replied "no, I wouldn't say that anybody hurt anything." When asked if the speculation was 'overblown,' Vrabel answered "probably" before adding "I think that everybody, and including Drake, is not 100% at this part of the year."

Now, a new report is adding context to what is nagging Maye. According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Maye was dealing with something in his right shoulder before the game even started.

"On Drake Maye's health, my understanding is that he was dealing with a right shoulder issue prior to the Denver game," Perry posted on social media. "It hadn't limited him in practices or games, but wasn’t 100 percent. The Talanoa Hufanga hit, which resulted in Maye landing hard on his right side, didn't help."

That lines up with what Vrabel said, that Maye did not suffer any kind of specific injury during the Broncos game, but that he's dealing with the bumps and bruises that build up over six months of playing NFL football.

A more definitive update on Maye should come over the next two days, as the Patriots release their first injury reports since that Denver game. The first will be on Wednesday but will likely be an 'estimated' report with the team not scheduled to practice. Thursday's will come after a full practice.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
