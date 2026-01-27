Mike Vrabel outlines Patriots’ plans and practice schedule leading up to Super Bowl LX

One of the many challenges of playing in the Super Bowl is that the game preparation doesn't always follow a normal week. Athletes like to have their habits and their routines, but those can be tough to keep leading up to the biggest game of the year. That's something the New England Patriots will manage over the next two weeks, as they get ready for Super Bowl LX.

How will the Patriots try to keep their routine, while also taking advantage of the extra time and balancing the added responsibilities that come with Super Bowl week? On Tuesday, head coach Mike Vrabel laid out the team's plans for the next 12 days and what he wants to see from the team during that time.

"We have to get healthy. Staying the day [in Denver], I think, helped us get a little bit of rest so we didn't get back late or try to sleep on a plane," Vrabel noted. "We'll get moving around tomorrow. They'll lift, run and work out tomorrow, do some light football drills. The players will run those. I'll run the conditioning, things like that. And then we'll practice Thursday and Friday. Give them an opportunity to take a day off on Saturday, and then travel Sunday. Get some movement in, probably light movement back in the weight room before we travel."

"Then Monday will be like a bonus day, which we've used for coming off of a bye week to kind of do some drills and just some movement," Vrabel continued. "And then Tuesday off. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, just try to keep it like a normal week."

Coaches that have been to the Super Bowl regularly like Bill Belichick or Andy Reid may have their own routines for how to handle the two full weeks, which include added travel, practices away from the team facility, and extra media responsibilities among other hurdles. For both coaches in this year's game though it's their first time going through a Super Bowl week at any coaching level, although Vrabel did take part in three as a player (with one predating the pre-Super Bowl bye week).

However, Vrabel did say that Josh McDaniels has helped in that regard, as he gets ready to coach in his ninth Super Bowl. "Coaches have been a good resource. Josh [McDaniels] has been a good resource," he explained. "Obviously, he's coached in these with the extended break."