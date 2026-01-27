Bruins will have 8th player at 2026 Olympics

Dec 11, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) is congratulated by his team mates on his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins will have even more representation at the 2026 Olympics, with Hampus Lindholm officially added to Team Sweden's roster.

Lindholm will replace the injured Jonas Brodin, who is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury, on Sweden's roster.

In action for 39 games this season, the 32-year-old Lindholm has posted three goals and 16 points, along with 68 blocks, while averaging 22:04 per night for the Bruins. The lefty-shooting Lindholm has turned it on of late, too, with five points in his last seven outings overall.

Lindholm has not represented Sweden on the international stage since joining the B's via trade ahead of the 2022 trade deadline. Most recently, Lindholm missed a chance to represent Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Nov. 2024.

In fact, this will be Lindholm's first time playing for Sweden since the 2018 World Championships. During that tournament, Lindholm posted six assists in 10 games on the way to Sweden winning gold.

This will be Lindholm's first Olympic games.

On Tre Kronor, Lindholm will be joined by Bruins teammate Elias Lindholm, and will go against plenty of his teammates in the tourney; David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha will be skating for Czechia, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman will play for Team USA, while Henri Jokiharju suits up for the Finland blue line and Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis skates (and in a premier role) for Latvia.