Patriots could return to iconic Super Bowl look

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Patriots will likely wear their white-on-white jerseys and pants during Super Bowl 60 on Feb. 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

It would be the fifth consecutive Super Bowl appearance that the Patriots wore a white jersey, winning three of their previous four white-out Super Bowls.

Overall, New England is 4-2 in Super Bowls when it wore its road white uniform. It is 2-2 in its navy jersey and 0-1 in red.

The Patriots have not reached the Super Bowl since 2019, when they defeated the Rams to secure their sixth – and final – championship of their two-decade dynasty. Head coach Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls with the organization in the first half of its title run, has turned the culture around for a franchise that had consecutive four-win seasons.

Quarterback Drake Maye has taken significant steps in his development in his second professional season. He finished with 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and a 77.1 QBR, all of which rank inside the top five in the NFL. His performance has propelled the UNC product to the MVP discussion, batting for the award with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“That's an MVP, man,” star receiver Stefon Diggs said. “That's a guy that stands 10 toes, battles through adversity. He's a hell of a player. I'm riding with Drake Maye. I'm thankful to have a quarterback like that, and I'm going to give him everything I've got.”

Defeating the Broncos on Sunday marked the first time New England won a playoff game in Denver in its history. It was previously 0-3 in postseason games, including two losses with Tom Brady leading the team. The Patriots finished the 2025 season with a perfect 9-0 record away from Gillette Stadium, marking the most road wins in a single season in NFL history.