Instant Reaction: Patriots beat Broncos, win AFC Championship

Read it again: Patriots beat Broncos. The New England Patriots are AFC Champions and are headed to the Super Bowl.

It's a bit of a different feel on this Monday morning, with Fred Toucher broadcasting live from the comfort of his own home. Hardy is off hosting The 90s Cruise, so Paul Perillo made the trek from Gillette Stadium to Waltham this morning to join Wallach in studio.

Watch the clip up top for Fred, Paul, and Wallach's early-morning, after-the-game analysis of New England's 10-7 win over the Broncos in the Denver snow. The game had all the makings of an instant classic, with plenty of positives and negatives to pick apart.