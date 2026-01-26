LISTEN LIVE

Instant Reaction: Patriots beat Broncos, win AFC Championship

NO one had this on their bingo card.

Adam 12

Read it again: Patriots beat Broncos. The New England Patriots are AFC Champions and are headed to the Super Bowl.

It's a bit of a different feel on this Monday morning, with Fred Toucher broadcasting live from the comfort of his own home. Hardy is off hosting The 90s Cruise, so Paul Perillo made the trek from Gillette Stadium to Waltham this morning to join Wallach in studio.

Patriots Beat Broncos, Head to Super Bowl

Watch the clip up top for Fred, Paul, and Wallach's early-morning, after-the-game analysis of New England's 10-7 win over the Broncos in the Denver snow. The game had all the makings of an instant classic, with plenty of positives and negatives to pick apart.

Listen to the show all morning and all week for more, as we now have Super Bowl LX to look forward to on Sunday, February 8. For more instant reaction, fire up the Hub's Matt Dolloff and Alex Barth below. You can read more from them right over here.

