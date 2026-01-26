Emotional Stefon Diggs recaps magical Patriots Super Bowl run

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) speaks to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As the Patriots celebrated at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver after advancing to the Super Bowl, Stefon Diggs stood on the field reflecting on what transpired during his 11th NFL season. Tears trickled down his cheek as the reality of playing for an NFL championship for the first time in his career settled.

Speculation about Diggs’ performance quickly emerged to the forefront when he signed with the Patriots in March. After the Bills opted to move on from him in 2024, the 32-year-old veteran receiver played just seven games with the Texans due to a torn ACL. Given his age, many subscribed to the idea that Diggs would not return to his form before his serious knee injury.

Diggs proved them wrong, appearing in all 17 games for the Patriots while tallying 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns. It was the seventh time Diggs had posted a 1,000-yard season in the NFL.

His performance silenced his critics.

“They were calling me washed, said I ain't have it no more,” Diggs said on NFL Network. “I just wanted to prove it to myself; I am who I say I am. This team took a chance on me. I just wanted to make them proud.”

Weather conditions worsened dramatically throughout Sunday’s AFC Championship game, eventually resulting in the entire playing surface being covered in snow. Combined with the Broncos’ stout defensive performance, it created limited opportunities for quarterback Drake Maye to complete passes to Diggs, who finished with 17 receiving yards on five catches.

That didn’t matter to Diggs, who showered his support for Maye’s NFL MVP candidacy.

“That's an MVP, man,” Diggs said. “That's a guy that stands 10 toes, battles through adversity. He's a hell of a player. I'm riding with Drake Maye. I'm thankful to have a quarterback like that, and I'm going to give him everything I've got.”

As the Patriots prepare to depart for San Francisco to play in Super Bowl 60, they’ll bring their inner belief system with them. It has been a facet that has fueled them, playing a key role in Diggs’ continued success.