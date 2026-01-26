Celtics earn ugly win over Trailblazers, 102-94

After six of their last seven games on the road, the Celtics returned to the comforts of home, fending off a pesky Portland Trailblazers team for a 102-94 win over the on a snowy Monday night in Boston.

It initially appeared Boston would cruise to an easy victory after building a 23-point second quarter lead, but the Trailblazers had other ideas, scratching and clawing to cut the lead to five in the closing minutes of the fourth in what was about as ugly as a game as you’ll find in the NBA today.

Payton Pritchard led the way offensively, and was the only Celtic to shoot over 50% with 23 points, shooting 8-for-16 and 5-for-11 from three. Jaylen Brown added in 20 points along with eight rebounds and four steals.

Derrick White struggled handling the ball, turning the ball over seven times, but his 10-point fourth quarter, and game sealing triples slammed the door on Portland.

With Boston buried in nearly two feet of snow, the Celtics were nice and warm inside TD Garden in the first quarter as the offense came out hot. The Cs raced out to a 21-7 lead in the early minutes against Portland, hitting 6-for-7 from the floor. Derrick White, who had been struggling from the floor in recent games, came out 3-for-3 for six points.

The Trailblazers didn’t do themselves any favors either, opening the game 1-for-10 from deep, shooting 19% from the floor as a team in the first quarter.

Boston wasn’t much better from three, but despite shooting 4-for-14 from beyond-the-arc in the first 12 minutes it still found itself up 32-11 as Payton Pritchard beat the first quarter buzzer with a triple.

Amari Williams — who earned his first career start on Saturday against the Bulls — continued to get some run with Luka Garza out on Monday with an illness. The rookie forward was impressive throughout the first half, rejecting a shot on one end and converting an and-one look in the paint on the other to cap off his first stint.

Portland did begin to find some rhythm offensively in the second as it started the quarter on a 12-3 run. In his return to TD Garden, Jrue Holiday connected on two triples in the second quarter to get the Trailblazers back in the game.

For most of the second quarter, the Celtics struggled to get anything in the basket, shooting 30% as a team and only mustering 20 points, with most of that coming in the closing minutes. Williams lit a spark with an inbound steal, taking it the distance for a pair of free throws as he ended the half with eight points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Just like he did in the first, Pritchard pulled out his patented buzzer beater in the final ticks of the second frame, knocking down a mid-range jumper with some help from the rim to give Boston a 52-37 lead at the break. Portland’s 37 points was the fewest it has scored in any half this season.

Despite a 9-4 run to open the third, the Celtics offense continued to struggle to get traction throughout the third, scoring just 12 points in a nine minute stretch. The Trailblazers took advantage, going on an 11-2 run to cut their deficit to just single digits.

Caleb Love had an efficient third quarter to fuel the run, hitting three shots for six points. Toumani Camara also knocked down a pair of triples to end the third quarter down just 10, 75-65.

Brown was the only real source of offense for the Cs in the frame as he was able to knock down a tough fadeaway jumper in the final seconds of the quarter.

Boston continued to keep the Trailblazers at arms length in the fourth with some timely shooting from its backcourt. Pritchard continued to have a strong day from deep, knocking down his fifth triple. Simons opened the quarter with two-straight buckets, and also snagged a timely steal.

Portland continued to make life difficult for Boston, cutting the deficit to just five points in the final minute, but White knocked down a much needed three and steal to seal the deal.