Bruins let lead slip on way to OT loss to Rangers

RECAP: The Bruins let a third-period lead slip on the way to an overtime loss in NYC.

Ty Anderson

Jan 26, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Matthew Robertson (29) celebrates his overtime game winning goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) with center Mika Zibanejad (93) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Bruins should've left Madison Square Garden with two points. Instead, the Bruins had to settle for just one, as Boston let a third-period lead slip before they ultimately fell by a 4-3 overtime final in New York.

The Rangers’ Will Borgen scored the game-tying goal with 6:17 left in the third period, while Matthew Robertson banked the overtime goal by Boston’s Joonas Korpisalo with 1:07 left in the extra frame. 

Down 2-1 through 40 minutes of play, the Bruins grabbed a lead in the middle frame behind tallies from Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie in a 5:34 span. Both markers came with a primary assist from Bruins superstar David Pastrnak (as did Lindholm's first-period goal), which gave Pastrnak a three-assist night, and gave him 900 career points.

In goal, Korpisalo finished with 24 saves in a losing effort. The overtime loss did extend Korpisalo's point streak to five games (4-0-1), but was also his first loss since Dec. 27 in Buffalo.

Already down Nikita Zadorov (lower body, day-to-day) for this one, the Bruins were dealt a pair of injury scares elsewhere on the backend in this one. And it was right at the top, too, with Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm both appearing to be bit with the injury bug.

McAvoy did return to play and finished with over 24 minutes of time on ice, while Lindholm appeared to be struggling after a missed shot on goal in the overtime frame. With tomorrow being the second leg of a back-to-back, there will not be a morning skate for the Bruins, meaning any update on either player will have to wait until Marco Sturm's pregame media availability shortly before 6 p.m. at TD Garden.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
